Chris Gayle Brushes Off Retirement Plans, Wants To Play Farewell Game In Jamaica

West Indies cricketing megastar Chris Gayle has made it clear that he is not retiring from international cricket anytime soon but more importantly, he wishes to play his farewell game in his hometown Jamaica. After being dismissed early during the Windies' final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture against Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, many of the passionate cricket enthusiasts reckoned that Christopher Henry Gayle had donned the Caribbean jersey for one final time after he was seen waving his bat to acknowledge the crowd while walking back to the dugout. However, the 'Universe Boss' himself has put these rumours to rest.

Is Chris Gayle retiring?

"It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let’s see. If not, I’ll announce it long time and then I’ll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can’t say that as yet", said Chris Gayle during Facebook Live chat with ICC after Australia vs West Indies match.

West Indies great Chris Gayle addressed his playing future and looked back on his career so far on the ICC's post-match Facebook live show.https://t.co/gkcjmPkCea — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2021

Chris Gayle T20I stats

Chris Gayle was in dismal form during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, however his T20 records say a far different story. After making his international debut for West Indies in 1999, Gayle was a permanent fixture for the team in Test and ODI matches. He played his first T20I match in 2006 and went on to play 79 matches, scoring 1899 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

He also hit two centuries and 14 half-centuries in the process. He was known for playing T20 cricket around the globe for various franchises and played a total of 453 matches in many leagues. He has a total of 14,321 T20 runs to his name at a strike rate of 145.44, which also includes 22 centuries and 87 half-centuries.

Apart from his T20 stats, Gayle hit a total of 10,480 runs in 301 ODI matches and 7214 runs in 103 Test matches for West Indies. He played his last Test in 2014 and his last ODI in 2019.