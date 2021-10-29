'Chris Gayle Must Be Given A Proper Send-off, This Is His Last Tournament': Brian Lara

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has said that West Indies should not drop Chris Gayle from the playing XI despite the player struggling to get going.

Brian Lara's comments came during a show on Star Sports in response to former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who was heard saying that it is about time that West Indies make changes to their batting order and drop Chris Gayle. "Chris Gayle, with all due respect to what he has done in T20 cricket, but here we are talking about international high-quality games. For me, it's time that West Indies moves on from Gayle and try and get someone at No. 3."

In response, Brian Lara said that though Gayle has managed only 25 runs in two matches, it is necessary to give someone of his stature a proper send-off. "Chris Gayle is already in the World Cup and his experience and the fact that he can pass on something to the younger players is key. I personally believe that Chris Gayle has to be given a proper send-off. This, I think, is his last tournament. Dismissing Chris Gayle at this stage of the tournament, I am not sure it's the right thing. I would like to see some sort of nice approach for the rest of the tournament. I think he can still make an impression on the younger players even if he doesn't score.

'Make Gayle open', says Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel then added that West Indies should give Gayle the opening slot if they want him in the XI. "Just make him open instead of Lendl Simmons. Give him the place where he has got all those runs and become the Universe Boss. Might as well give him that opening position."

As things stand, West Indies in the T20 World Cup, they have lost two in two and will have to win all their remaining three games if they are to have any chance to qualify. If West Indies fail to do so, then they are automatically out from defending their title.

Image: Twitter/Brianlara/ AP