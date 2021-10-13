Chris Gayle Says He Has 'no Respect Whatsoever' For Curtly Ambrose; 'Finished With Him'

West Indies batter Chris Gayle has lashed out at former Caribbean fast bowler Curtly Ambrose for criticising him over his selection in the national squad for the T20 World Cup. The retired speedster had said that the 42-year-old Gayle wasn’t an automatic choice as he hasn’t made a big score in recent times while playing for the West Indies.

Gayle, however, has hit back at Ambrose, saying that he doesn’t have any respect left for the former pacer, one of the world’s deadliest bowlers during his heydays. Gayle also urged Ambrose to support the national team wholeheartedly instead of spreading negative vibes.

While speaking to a local radio station, Gayle put forth his opinions on Ambrose. "I can tell you personally and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever," Gayle said speaking on The Island Tea Morning Show

Chris Gayle vs Curtly Ambrose

"I am speaking about Curtly Ambrose, one of your own. I highly respected him when I came into the West Indies team. When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man. But I am now speaking from my heart. I don't know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle.

"Those negative things he has been saying within the press, I don't know if he is looking for attention but he is getting the attention. I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect, any time I see him I will tell him as well -- 'Stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup',” Gayle added.

West Indies are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having last won the championship back in 2016 under the leadership of Daren Sammy. This time, the team will be captained by Kieron Pollard, who is into his third year as their skipper. West Indies are set to start their campaign against England in a Super 12 match against West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They will also play two warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Image: AP/PTI