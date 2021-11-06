Chris Gayle Steals Hearts By Hugging Aussie All-rounder Mitch Marsh After Dismissing Him

When West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is in the thick of a cricket match, he never fails to draw attention and always entertain the viewers with his actions. During Saturday's match between the West Indies and Australia, Gayle stole the hearts of cricket fans once again as he hugged Mitchell Marsh after the Australian batter was dismissed in the 16th over. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard handed Gayle the ball, and the 42-year-old didn't disappoint, picking the wicket of Marsh to give his side a reason to celebrate in what appeared to be a one-sided chase for the most part.

Did Gayle play his last international match?

Gayle appears to have played his final international match for the West Indies today, waving his bat to the crowd after being dismissed and receiving a warm reception from his teammates when he returned to the dressing room. Although Gayle is yet to make an official announcement on his retirement, after the match, he was seen handing his signed gloves and caps to the kids who had come to watch him play at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

West Indies, who were already out of the contention for a qualification spot, were playing to regain the trust of their fans after having a mediocre T20 World Cup campaign. The defending champions had entered the competition as one of the favourites alongside India and England. However, the Pollard-led side failed to live up to the expectations and faltered from the very first match they played in the tournament.

As far as today's clash against Australia is concerned, West Indies lost by 8 wickets with 22 balls remaining. Batting first, the Men in Maroon were restricted for 157/7 in 20 overs. Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs courtesy of a brilliant inning by David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls. Mitchell Marsh provided Warner a helping hand from the other side as he hit 53 off 32 balls. Warner was adjudged the player of the match.

Image: MufaddalVohra/Twitter