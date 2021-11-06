Last Updated:

Chris Gayle To Retire? West Indies Legend's Unexpected Gesture To Fans Triggers Rumours

If Gayle retires this means not one but two West Indies players will bid adieu to international cricket with Dwayne Bravo already have announced his retirement

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Chris Gayle

Image: T20 World Cup


West Indies legend Chris Gayle has been in dismal form in this World Cup and yet again today failed to put up a show. However, one thing that caught the spotlight during the ongoing AUS vs WI match is the gesture by the player and Twitterati has gone frenzy with many suggesting it is the last of the big man in Windies colours. 

Gayle is considered one of the greatest ever to play in the format of the game and has entertained everyone will his powerful hitting. His leaving would mean not one but two Caribbean players would bid adieu to international cricket with Dwayne Bravo already have announced his retirement at the end of the T20 World Cup.

Australia vs West Indies: Here's what Chris Gayle & DJ Bravo said ahead of game

Ahead of the game, DJ Bravo reflected on his journey in international cricket and also spoke about his teammate Chris Gayle. 

DJ Bravo: "Thanks to the Almighty for the talent he has blessed me with and for helping me represent West Indies for 18 years. I wanted to follow my childhood hero Brian Lara. Have no regrets - happy to leave the game but I want to finish off on a high in my last international game. I'm a big fan of Chris Gayle - nobody can question what he has done for the sport. I'm personally a big fan of him and am happy to have shared the dressing room with him all these years. What he has done in T20s, test cricket and one-day internationals as well (has been great). I'm very happy to call him a friend and a teammate"

READ | Must see: Does this 'Dhamaal' meme describe Australia's & India's T20 semifinal prospects?

Chris Gayle: "I can remember the fond memories of winning two titles. Playing with Bravo has been fun as well. He will be missed and has been a legend of West Indies cricket. I would like him to sign off on a high. I'm semi-retired."

READ | Not ICC’s T20 World Cup, here’s the Cricket story Harsha Bhogle hopes you’re following

(Image: T20 World Cup/Twiiter)

READ | Tarak Sinha, one of India's most respected cricket coaches, dies
READ | 'Rahul, Buttler or Finch': Who is 'best T20 batsman going around' according to Brad Hogg?
Tags: Chris Gayle, T20 World Cup, West Indies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com