David Miller Names His All-time T20I XI, Picks Virat Kohli And One Other Indian

South African batter David Miller has named his all-time T20I XI, which includes two Indian cricketers. Miller's IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals, posted a video of him selecting his all-time T20I XI. The footage was released prior to the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 round between South Africa and Australia, which Miller was also a part of. Miller picked the current Indian captain Virat Kohli and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in his all-time T20I XI.

The explosive batter also named two Caribbean cricketers in his team in the form of legendary Chris Gayle and the current West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Australia's Brett Lee and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga also found a place in Miller's T20I XI. South African players dominated Miller's XI as five of them were included by the 32-year-old. AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Lance Klusener, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir are the remaining five players of Miller's all-time T20I XI.

David Miller's all-time T20I XI: Chris Gayle (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Virat Kohli (India), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Yuvraj Singh (India), Lance Klusener (South Africa), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Brett Lee (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa). AB de Villiers was named the captain of the side by Miller, while Quinton de Kock was named the wicket-keeper.

AUS vs SA: T20 World Cup 2021

Miller was part of the South African team that played Australia in the opening match of the Super 12 stage. Miller failed to put up a show with the bat as he was dismissed for 16 off 18 balls by Australian spinner Adam Zampa. Batting first, South Africa suffered a collapse as Australia restricted them for 118/9 in 20 overs. The Kangaroos then chased down the target in the last over to win the match by 5 wickets with 2 balls remaining.

Image: AP