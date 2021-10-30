David Miller Returns To Form In Style As South Africa Win; Ex-cricketers, Fans React

South African batter David Miller has found his mojo back as he helped his side register a thrilling victory in their ICC T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Miller smashed a 13-ball 23 runs, including 2 massive sixes, as South Africa beat the islanders by 4 wickets with just 1 ball remaining. Netizens are celebrating the 32-year-old left-handed batter for his timely return to form with Twitterati hailing his fearless approach to batting in the game against Sri Lanka. Ex-cricketers including Irfan Pathan and Michael Vaughan also joined the bandwagon to applaud Miller's batting. Take a look at few reactions here:

Wow❤️‍🔥 what a last over between Kagiso Radaba and David Miller💥💥💥, what a game, they definitely put us back in the chase for the semifinals🏏… @OfficialCSA 🇿🇦 #T20WorldCup — Yaaqov Yisrael (@Jamaleric) October 30, 2021

David Miller is always such a clean striker of the ball and when you bowl him in the slot like Kumara did in that over, he will smash those out of the park and he did exactly that — Mani (@TweetsMani14) October 30, 2021

David Miller & Rabada finishes match be like👀 #SLvsSA pic.twitter.com/wy9XGFfNJd — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 30, 2021

David Miller is the hero for South Africa, need 14 from 5 balls then he smashed 6,6,1 and Rabada finished the match with a four. A game to remember for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2021

Don’t miss the Yorker to David miller, Clean hitting. #SAvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 30, 2021

David Miller .. South Africa’s Asif Ali .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2021

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pathum Nissanka opened the batting alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera. While Nissanka went on to score a 58-ball 72 runs, Perera was dismissed early by Anrich Nortje for just 7 runs. Charith Asalanka scored 21 off 14 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion following a run-out effected by Kagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating collapse after that as the rest of their batters could only manage 33 runs between them. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 142 runs in 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera struck early when the Proteas came to bat as he dismissed both their openers in the 4th over for 26 runs. South African skipper Temba Bavuma steadied the ship for the Men in Green as he scored 46 runs off 46 balls following a mix-up with Rassie van der Dussen, who was dismissed run out by Dasun Shanaka. Sri Lanka came on top at one stage when Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Aiden Markram, Bavuma, and Dwaine Pretorius to register a hat-trick. But Miller and Rabada had some other plans for Sri Lanka as they finished the game together by scoring 34 runs in 15 odd balls.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC