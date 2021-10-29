David Warner Speaks Out After Returning To Form: ‘Never Played To Shut Down Critics’

Australia batter David Warner, who was criticised for his poor form and low, slow scores, came out on top and played a match-winning inning of 65 in 42 against Sri Lanka. Before this inning, David Warner had scored a duck followed by one run in the two warm-up games before getting out for 14 runs against South Africa. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Australian was asked if he finally shut the critics down.

"Shutting the critics down? No, never. That's the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you've got to ride the lows; you've got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face and never let it get to you" he said further, adding that he had hardly played any cricket and that his form was something he wasn't worried about.

"I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter. I've played hardly any cricket. I had two games in the IPL and then warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason. Tonight, I had to obviously start fresh. Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That's all we're trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers".

David warner also chose to highlight his first boundary, which he scored off Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana pointing out that it was the same shot he tried playing when he got out against Ravichandran Ashwin and something he was criticised for "I got criticised when I got out to Ashwin in the practice game playing the same shot. We know which bowlers are bowling what, we know where the fields are and we know how to try and apply pressure. If it comes off, it comes off" he said.

As for Australia, they now have two wins from two matches but will face tough opposition in England, however with Warner, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch all getting into some form, they will be confident to make it three in three.

Image: AP