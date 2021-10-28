David Warner's 'redemption' Innings Vs Sri Lanka Hailed By Fans; 'He Is Back'

During Australia vs Sri Lanka match at the Dubai International Stadium, opener David Warner regained his top form as the 35-year-old cricketer smashed a brilliant half-century. Chasing a competitive target of 155 runs, David Warner went off to a flying start along with Australian skipper Aaron Finch. Although Aaron Finch was dismissed on 37, Warner continued to hammer the Sri Lankan bowlers. David Warner achieved his 19th T20I fifty off just 31 balls.

It is pertinent to mention here that, before this, Warner hit a half-century in T20 cricket in April while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Interestingly, Warner on Thursday also celebrated his 35th birthday. The Southpaw was dismissed on 65 runs when he was trying to seal the victory for Australia in a hurry. Coming to Australia vs Sri Lanka match, Aaron Finch & Co defeated Dasun Shanaka & Co by 7 wickets.

Fans laud David Warner's 50 against Sri Lanka

Warner is back with a bang 50*(31).

David Warner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iOCiBNYEZ0 — Johnny #Aus (@JohnnySar77) October 28, 2021

50 for David Warner 😍🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/gy1cb2Z1MZ — Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) October 28, 2021

50 off 31 balls for David Warner he's back at it again #AUSvsSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0LSPhZyG2z — I'm Sangram🇮🇳 (@TheSangram18) October 28, 2021

Well well, Warner gets 50 of jusr 31. He was under the pump for no fault of his own & answers with the bat. Brilliant personally and also Aussies. #AUSvSL

Srilanka have been lackluster. — Shankspeare™ (@Goofyshanks) October 28, 2021

Fifty by David Warner in just 31 balls. It's the redemption of Warner, what a wonderful innings. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2021

David Warner confirms participation in IPL 2022 auctions

On Thursday, David Warner confirmed his participation in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but not with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner, while speaking to radio station SEN, said he would submit his name for the mega auction next year as he is almost certain that SRH will not retain him. Warner said he is looking forward to a fresh start in the IPL next year. When asked about the reason behind his removal as captain first and then his exclusion from the playing XI, Warner said he is yet to get those answers.

Warner said his removal from the starting XI was a "tough pill" to swallow as the reasoning given to him by the management was "laughable". Warner said, "I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you’re playing the game you’re playing the scenario." The 35-year-old further added that he realised it could be personal after he was stopped from going to the ground with the team.

Warner was removed as SRH captain earlier this year and then was even dropped from the playing XI on two separate instances. Warner was never included back in the starting XI and was seen watching the last few matches of his side from the stands. The shocking move by SRH management received widespread condemnation as Warner had been their top performer with the bat for the past several seasons.

(Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)