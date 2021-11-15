David Warner's Wife Silences Critics After Aussies Lift Maiden T20 World Cup Trophy

Candice Warner, wife of Australian all-rounder David Warner took a jibe at the critics as well the IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad after her husband, the Australian opener guided the team to its maiden T20 World Cup title. She came in defence of Warner who was earlier not included in the playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches.

David Warner who was once not considered fit enough to fit in his IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad has now shut down all the critics by becoming the highest scorer for Australia in the T20 World Cup tournament. Not just that, he has also been crowned the Player of the Tournament.

In a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Mrs Warner poked fun at such criticisms as Warner secures the maximum number of runs further ensuring a victory for Australia over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup finals. Taking to Twitter, Candice Warner shared a picture of her husband being titled as the Player of the Tournament and further wrote, "Out of form, too old and slow! Congratulations."

Out of form, too old and slow! 😳🤣 congratulations @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Ljf25miQiM — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) November 14, 2021

David Warner titled 'Player of the Tournament' in 2021 T20 World Cup

With a match-winning half-century, David Warner guided the Aussies to their maiden T20 World Cup on Sunday. After smashing the victorious 53, Warner was also titled as the Player of the Tournament further ending Australia's 14-year wait to win a T20 title. He stitched an unbeaten pair with Mitchell Marsh, who was also standing at 72 further taking their team towards victory by defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets.

Meanwhile, Warner with 289 runs, the second-highest in the tournament has shut down all the critics after a disastrous season with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

Earlier during the IPL, Warner was excluded from the playing XI after he was considered unfit for the tournament. Not just that, he was also stripped of his captainship after SRH failed to win any matches in the first phase of the tournament.

Australia wins T20 World Cup, lifts maiden title

After defeating New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday, Australia has become the new world champions. This being Australia's first World T20 victory since the competition began in 2007, the celebrations have already started. The Australian team had never won a T20 World Cup before. Earlier in the 2010 T20 World Cup, the Miachel Clarke-led side fell short, allowing England to win the tournament. However, the current Australian team, led by Aaron Finch, has broken the long-standing record by winning the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Image: Twitter/Instagram/@CandiceWarner