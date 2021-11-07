'Deserves IPL Contract': Fans Hail Najibullah Zadran's 48-ball 73 Against New Zealand

New Zealand and Afghanistan are playing in a high octane match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium to decide who will qualify for the one remaining spot in the final stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 124 runs in 20 overs with Najibullah Zadran scoring the most runs for his side. Zadran smashed 73 runs off 48 balls to help his team reach a respectable total against a very good side in their final group game of the World Cup. Zadran's inning was made up of 6 boundaries and 3 maximums, which he scored with a strike rate of 152.02.

Zadran is the highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he has scored 172 runs in 5 matches. Netizens are hailing the 28-year-old for playing an incredible knock against a tough side like New Zealand with many people calling for him to be picked in the next edition of the cash-rich tournament, the Indian Premier League. Here's a compilation of reactions to Zadran's mind-boggling innings against the Kiwis.

In Next year Auction.. Najib zadran will be Played for Mumbai indians

~ Internal Source — Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufaddal_V0hra) November 7, 2021

Have to say I am a huge Najib Zadran fan #T20WorldCup — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 7, 2021

"Confirm the IPL contract of Najib Zadran right now" pic.twitter.com/Rhrhpn2Liu — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) November 7, 2021

Considering the situation, Najib Zadran has played a really good knock, very well played. — Mani (@TweetsMani14) November 7, 2021

Irrespective of Afghanistan win or not, Najib Zadran is trying his best ! Love u bro! Deserves an IPL contract! — Souvik Purkayastha (@SouvikPurkaya16) November 7, 2021

As far as the game is concerned, New Zealand put pressure on Afghanistan from the word go as the Mohammad Nabi-led side lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Adam Milne was the first bowler to strike for the Kiwis as he dismissed an out-of-form Mohammad Shahzad for 4 off 11 balls. Trent Boult came and removed Hazratullah Zazai for 2 off 4 balls. Tim Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz LBW for 6 off 9 balls. Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran then scored some runs before the former was dismissed for 15 off 18 balls by Ish Sodhi. Zadran and Mohammad Nabi forged another partnership, which was broken by Tim Southee. Although New Zealand have lost 1 wicket but they are still looking very comfortable in their run chase.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Playing XIs

Afghanistan's Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Image: ACB/Twitter