Devon Conway Helps Fellow Blackcaps With Injured Wrist Ahead Of T20 WC Finale Vs Australia

Kiwi cricketer Devon Conway was ruled out of Australia vs New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final along with New Zealand’s upcoming tour against India, for having suffered a broken wrist during the semi-final. During New Zealand’s semi-final clash against England, Conway was seen punching his bat in frustration as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring 46 runs off 38 balls. However, New Zealand emerged victorious over England in the match by chasing down the target of 167 runs with five wickets in their hands and sealed their berth for the finals of the tournament.

The New Zealand cricket took to their official Twitter handle on Saturday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated final clash, and uploaded a video featuring Conway. In the video, Conway can be throwing the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and helping him out with his keeping drills. The New Zealand cricket board captioned the tweet by saying their keepers are working together at the Friday night training session in Dubai.

Keepers working together at Friday night training in Dubai. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/y1fme4MQTD — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 12, 2021

Devon Conway has among the top scorers for the Kiwis in the tournament

Conway’s exit from the T20 World Cup final came as a blow for the Kiwis as he was among the top scorers for the team in their campaign till now. He had scored a total of 129 runs in five matches till now, including his important knock of 46 runs in the semifinal against Australia. Courtesy of his innings, the Kiwis never lost the momentum in the match, and ultimately emerged victorious following heroics by Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham.

After Conway suffered the injury, the New Zealand Cricket in a statement said, “Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in the semifinal win over England in Abu Dhabi - with an X-ray today confirming a break to his right-hand fifth Metacarpal”. Meanwhile, in absence of Conway, Tim Seifert will don the wicket keeping gloves for the team. In order to win their maiden T20 World Cup title, New Zealand will be hopeful that Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell alongside bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee stand up to the occasion. Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, the team will travel to India for the upcoming three-match T20I and three-match Test Series.

(Image: AP/Twitter- @BLACKCAPS)