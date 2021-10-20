Last Updated:

T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni, Shastri, Kohli & Rohit Indulge In Intense Conversation

The senior members of Team India engaged in a deep conversation before their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup 2021

The senior members of Team India engaged in a deep conversation before their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday. The match commenced live at 3:30 PM IST on October 20.

The discussion took place between India head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, with a returning MS Dhoni also involved in the 'think tank' as well. Dhoni has invaluable experience in T20 cricket as he led his side to the 2007 trophy when India defeated Pakistan in the final.

T20 World Cup 2021: Senior Team India members engage in serious discussion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put out a tweet to highlight that the senior members of Team India were involved in a discussion before their warm-up match against Australia. The experienced quartet was speculated to be discussing a variety of things including strategies, team line-up, among others.

Fans react as senior members of Team India involve in 'think tank'

One netizen wrote that it was good to see the senior members of Team India having a discussion together as such things 'are missing nowadays' in most other international teams.

Meanwhile, another fan gave an outlook on how India should line up against Australia based on the 'current form.'

Some other reactions can be seen below:

India vs Australia warm-up match playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy

How to watch India vs Australia warm-up match live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch India vs Australia warm-up match live in India can tune into the Star Sports network. As for the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2021 games, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

