T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni, Shastri, Kohli & Rohit Indulge In Intense Conversation

The senior members of Team India engaged in a deep conversation before their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday. The match commenced live at 3:30 PM IST on October 20.

The discussion took place between India head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, with a returning MS Dhoni also involved in the 'think tank' as well. Dhoni has invaluable experience in T20 cricket as he led his side to the 2007 trophy when India defeated Pakistan in the final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put out a tweet to highlight that the senior members of Team India were involved in a discussion before their warm-up match against Australia. The experienced quartet was speculated to be discussing a variety of things including strategies, team line-up, among others.

India vs Australia warm-up match playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy

