Dinesh Karthik's Comparison Of MS Dhoni And Eoin Morgan Starts A Twitter War Among Fans

England on Monday registered their fourth consecutive victory of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 stage. Courtesy of Jos Buttler's brilliant century, England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With this win, Eoin Morgan surpassed MS Dhoni in number of wins as a captain in T20 internationals.

Morgan has led England to a total of 43 wins in T20 Internationals, the most by any skipper in the format. MS Dhoni and Afghanistan’s former skipper Asgar Afghan have led their teams to 42 T20I wins.

Impressed with Eoin Morgan's captaincy skills, Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and compared the English skipper to legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Dinesh Karthik who also plays under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan for the Kolkata Knight Riders, stated that MS Dhoni to india is what Eoin Morgan is for England. Furthermore, Karthik praised the English skipper and stated that England is now the team to beat in the T20 World Cup.

M S DHONI is to India what EOIN MORGAN is to England



Well led @Eoin16 . Brilliant yesterday . The team to beat this World T20 is @ECB_cricket #WorldT20 #CricketTwitter — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 2, 2021

Karthik's comparison of Morgan to Dhoni draws mixed reaction from fans

But Dhoni atleast used to perform with bat — mayank (@Mayank09329390) November 2, 2021

Dear DK,

With all due respects MS Dhoni is far better than Eoin Morgan. Eoin Morgan is a good captain but hasn't reached the legacy of MSD yet. — MSDhoniFan (@MSDhoni21462118) November 2, 2021

For captaincy, why not? Morgan transformed that England team after the 2015 world cup shocker — fs2006 (@fsabu2006) November 2, 2021

Dhoni is Dhoni and Morgan is Morgan. Both are great in their own league.



current problem is India in crawling to enter semis while England is flying high to easily enter semis



India needs miracle.. — AK (@AKforPeace) November 2, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka

Coming to the England vs Sri Lanka encounter, Eoin Morgan & co. were asked to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after losing the toss. England's start was not up to the mark as they lost three wickets in the powerplay.

However, Jos Buttler's brilliant unbeaten 101 in 67 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 6 sixes helped Eoin Morgan & co. post a competitive total of 163 runs. During the match, Morgan played a captain’s knock by scoring 40 runs off 36 balls and stitched a partnership of 112 runs off 78 balls with Jos Buttler.

On Monday, England's star batter Jos Buttler on Monday became the first batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup 2021. It was also Buttler's first century in a T20 international match. In terms of T20 World Cup, Buttler became the ninth batter to score a century in the marquee ICC tournament.

During the post-match presentation, Morgan lauded Jos Buttler's innings and said that he played one of his best innings for England. He also said that he felt privileged watching Buttler bat from the other end. He also praised the team for their performance and admitted to being delighted by the win.

