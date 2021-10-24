‘Doing Well For Someone With A Metal Hip’: Andy Murray On His Return After Hip Surgery

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has been making a gradual return from a hip surgery he suffered back in 2019. He has managed to win the title in Antwerp since then and defeated world No. 4 Alexander Zverev along the way. Speaking to atptour.com, Murray opened up about how the hard court season has been better for him than the grass season and that he has been playing better every week since the US Open.

Murray said: "It has been better. From the grass season to the US Open, I played well. I played better tennis at the US Open. Since then, it has been consistently better each week. It has not been perfect, but most of the matches I have had chances and opportunities, in which certainly wasn’t the case in the grass season and some of the matches I played before the US Open. I have had some decent wins and some tight matches with some top players."

Andy Murray responds to post-surgery form

He has faced some criticism since his return as he has lost a few matches against the top 10 ranked players in the world but the Brit responded to them by saying that it is normal to lose some matches given what his body has gone through post-surgery.

“It has been amazing that I have been able to even get back and be playing," Murray said. "Some of the results I have had, some will go ‘Oh he’s not winning enough against top players or he should be doing better’. But I shouldn’t be doing better than what I am with the situation with my body and what I have been through. I don’t think there are many players who would be able to compete with the top five players with a metal hip. I am proud of myself for putting myself in a position to compete with those guys. But ultimately if I want to get back to somewhere close to the level I was at before I need to be winning those matches."

Andy Murray will now face world No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz on October 25 in the round of 32 of the Vienna Open and the Brit will be hoping to get the better of the Pole.

(Image: AP)