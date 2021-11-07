Dwayne Bravo Opens Up On Post-retirement Plans; 'Would Love To Get Back Into Coaching'

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s international career came to an end after the player played his final game for the Windies against Australia in the T20 World Cup match on Saturday.

Speaking at end of the game, the T20 stalwart spoke on his immediate and long-term plans and said that he would continue to play franchise cricket as long as his body allows him to. “Yeah, I will continue playing franchise cricket for a few more years as long as my body will allow me to.”

He further went on to say that when things changed in West Indies cricket, he decided to make a comeback after a chat with Kieron Pollard. The 38-year-old previously had a fallout with the West Indies management.

“My aim was to retire a few years ago, but with a change of presidency and change of leadership comes a change of heart. I wanted to give back to West Indies because I was still in a good place physically and enjoy my cricket. I had a brief chat with Pollard and said, would I like to come back and play in the shortest format, which is my speciality. And they gave me the opportunity to play again and I'm very grateful for that. Obviously, one year was hampered by the pandemic which none of us had control over but I commit myself to play for another two years for West Indies," Bravo added.

He further went on to add that this was the right time for him to exit from the international scene and allow younger players to take the place ahead of the next T20 WC. “So I think this was the right moment for me to walk away from the game and allow the next generation and young players who I share a very good friendship with to come through.”

Dwayne Bravo retirement: Bravo confirms coaching as part of his long-term plans

Dwayne Bravo also went on to talk about his plans once he calls an end to his playing career, and said that taking up a coaching role is something that he has thought of, confirming he will be around the game in some way or the other. “Definitely at some point if I decide to walk away from the game finally, I would love to get back in the coaching department. So I already started to put things in place for when it's that time. Definitely, you will see me around. Like I said, cricket has given me everything. Cricket has given me the life I always wanted for myself and my family,” he concluded.

