England Opener Jason Roy Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup; James Vince Named Replacement

England batter James Vince is all set to replace the opener, Jason Roy, in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as the team heads into the semi-finals of the tournament. Roy has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, as he suffered a torn left calf during England’s SUper-12 stage match against South Africa. Now, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has approved James Vince as Roy’s replacement, who traveled with the squad as a reserve player along with Liam Lawson.

Roy played a significant role in England’s successful campaign so far as he had scored a total of 123 runs in five matches that he played, including his best score of 61 runs which came against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. During the England vs South Africa match on November 6, Roy was seen holding his muscle while fielding. As he opened the batting for the team during the chase, he pulled up while running a single in the fifth over and returned to the pavilion after being adjourned retired hurt. He scored 20 runs off 15 balls during his stay and limped off the field with the support of the team physio and substitute Tom Curran.

England to play their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match on Nov 10

Vince will join the England squad ahead of the semifinal clash against New Zealand on November 10. Meanwhile, the second semifinal match will feature Pakistan locking horns with Australia on November 11. Having acquired the services of Vince, Eoin Morgan’s side will be eyeing their second T20 World Cup win, having won the tournament back in 2010. Meanwhile, Morgan will be looking to win the second ICC trophy as the skipper of the team, after winning the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 with England.

As England head into the knockout stage of the tournament, their players have come up with some brilliant performances in the tournament so far. Wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler made headlines for hitting an unbeaten century of 101 runs off 67 runs during the match against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, the bowlers of the team have also performed well as Adil Rashid is currently the leading wicket-taker of the team in the tournament with a total of eight dismissals so far. All-rounder Moeen Ali and pacer Tymal Mills have dismissed seven batters each. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes have dismissed six and five matches respectively.

