England Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK?

England will be locking horns with arch-rivals Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Both teams occupy the top two spots in their group and the winner of this match will end up topping Group 1. Both teams look in good form after having won their first two matches respectively. However, only one team will be able to continue their unbeaten run while the other team will suffer their first defeat of the tournament after the end of the contest on Saturday night.

Ahead of the blockbuster England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 encounter, here's a look at the live streaming details and how can the contest be viewed in India and the rest of the world.

England vs Australia live streaming: How to watch the match in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch the Eng vs Aus game on Star Sports Network, which has the rights to telecast the tournament not just in the country but, also in nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar.

England vs Australia live streaming: How to watch the match in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the Engs vs Aus game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

England vs Australia live streaming: How to watch the match in the UK?

The England vs Australia match is being broadcast live across the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Network, which has purchased the rights to telecast the marquee event across the region. The matches will also be live-streamed for online audiences in the UK on the video-streaming platform NOW, a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: AP