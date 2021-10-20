England Vs New Zealand, T20 WC LIVE Stream: How To Watch ENG Vs NZ Warm-Up Match Online?

In their second respective warm-up matches ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, England will take on New Zealand. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams lost their first warm-up matches, England lost to India by seven wickets despite giving a huge total and New Zealand lost to Australia by three wickets. Both teams will want to brush away their losses and go into the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup on the back of a win.

Here we will take a look at the live streaming details for the England vs New Zealand warm-up match and how to watch the match in India, the UAE and the UK.

How to watch the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match in India?

Cricket fans in India, who want to enjoy the match between England and New Zealand on October 19, can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and will telecast all the matches on its channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match on the mobile app, Disney + Hotstar, and also their website. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi.

How to watch the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup match in the UAE?

Cricket fans in the UAE can enjoy the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand warm-up match on the OSN Channel. The England vs New Zealand Live Streaming will also be available on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM GST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi.

How to watch the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand warm-up match on Sky Sports Cricket. The England vs New Zealand warm-up match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM BST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi. England vs New Zealand Live Streaming will be available on the Sky Go account. However, non-Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match by getting a Now TV Day Pass for £9.99.

Image: AP