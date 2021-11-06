England Vs South Africa Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

England is set to face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played on Saturday, November 6 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST.

Here's a look at England vs South Africa Live Streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK and How to watch T20 WC match online. Read on to know the details of how to watch T20 WC match online.

England vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in India?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

ENG vs SA: How to watch the T20 WC match online?

To watch the match online, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to catch England vs South Africa Live Streaming in UAE?

Fans in UAE can catch all the action on the OSN channel, while Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming can be watched on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 7.30 pm match will start at 6.00 pm GMT.

T20 World Cup 2021: Where to watch England vs South Africa Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans can watch England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 7.30 pm matches set to begin at 3.00 pm UK time.

T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs SA preview

The equation is very simple for South Africa who will need a win at any cost to stand a chance of making it to the final four of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, England has already qualified for the final and are still unbeaten in Group 1. Coming to the team composition for this vital clash South Africa are likely to go with an unchanged playing XI, while England will be forced to make changes following the withdrawal of their pacer Tymal Mills due to injury. The equation for South Africa will come down to net run rate and so they will be hoping that West Indies beat Australia in the first math of the day giving them a slight chance of making it to the top four.