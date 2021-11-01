England Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup Game In India, UAE & UK?

England is all set to lock horns in match no. 29 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 1. England head into this match on the back of an unstoppable run so far in the tournament after defeating Australia in dominating fashion in their previous Super-12 clash. Whereas, Sri Lanka heads into Monday’s match after suffering a heartbreaking loss against South Africa in their previous match.

Sri Lanka has won only one of their three Super-12 matches so far, as they defeated Bangladesh in their opening clash before suffering consecutive losses to Australia and South Africa in the next two matches. Meanwhile, England finds themselves at the top of Group 1 with six points in their bag. Heading into the match, Sri Lanka will look to make the most of the top-class spin and pace attack, while England looks to clinch their fourth victory in the tournament with the help of their all-round team. English opener Jos Buttler and Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga will be the key players for both teams as they have shone in the previous fixtures.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the live telecast by Star Sports to enjoy England vs Sri Lanka, the Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India and will telecast the matches on its Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 match live in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), can tune in to the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The live streaming of the match will be available on OSN.com and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6.00 pm from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports, in order to watch England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Sky Sports NOW. The match will start at 3.00 pm in the UK from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

