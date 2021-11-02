Last Updated:

Ex-chief Selector Questions Ashwin's Exclusion From Playing XI; 'Why Do You Pick Him?'

Vengsarkar said "He is your best spinner with more than 600 international wickets." He said he fails to understand why Ashwin was picked but not included in XI.

R Ashwin

Former Indian chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has put to question the non-selection of Ravichandran Ashwin so far in the T20 World Cup. 

The Indian bowling has struggled, picking no wickets during the India vs Pakistan clash while managing only two during their game against New Zealand and Dilip Vengsarkar's says he fails to understand why R Ashwin was picked after four years to not feature in any game.

"Why is Ashwin being so dropped for so long? It is a matter of investigation. Across formats, he is your best spinner with more than 600 international wickets. He is your senior most spinner and you don't pick him. I fail to understand. He didn't play a single game in the England Test series also. Why do you pick him then? It is a mystery to me" Vengsarkar was quoted as saying to PTI.

R Ashwin played for India during the warm-up matches but hasn't been selected for the Super 12s, with the team management opting to play mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy ahead. Team India have also decided to play 3 seamers, with leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar yet to feature as well. 

Dilip Vengsarkar calls India's performance a "lacklustre"

"The team looked off coloured and players looked jaded. I don't know if it is the bio bubble fatigue or something else, I have not seen such body language in the players in a long time. It was quite a lacklustre performance, be it in batting or bowling. This format demands you to be energetic from ball one," Vengsarkar said.

The former chief selector further said India were too dependent on their top three and that it is more often than not that when they fail the team finds itself in deep trouble "We are too top-three dependant. When they don't fire, the team is in trouble more often than not. I can't talk about Hardik's fitness sitting here. All I can say is that as an all-rounder if you are not able to contribute with bat and ball, you are going to be under pressure."

Team India will now face Afghanistan in their next T20 World Cup encounter with the team needing to win all their three matches and hope New Zealand drop points in at least one to have a chance to make it to the next round. 

