Ex-India Spinner Points Out Virat Kohli's Big Achievement Despite Not Winning ICC Trophies

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha has highlighted Team India's outgoing T20I skipper Virat Kohli's big achievement despite his inability to win an ICC tournament. Virat Kohli stepped down as the Indian team's captain in the shortest format of the game after the Men In Blue's final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against Namibia at Dubai International Stadium which also marked the end of their campaign.

T20 World Cup: Pragyan Ojha gives special mention to Virat Kohli's captaincy

Taking to his official Koo handle, Pragyan Ojha wrote that even though Virat Kohli could not succeed in winning any ICC trophy in the shortest format in his tenure but the team that he has built will be a 'big gain' for Team India.

The batting megastar had earlier announced that he would be leading India for one final time in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, there was no fairytale ending for him as the inaugural edition's champions failed to make the semis for the first time since 2012 after having lost their opening two games to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

Apart from ICC T20 World Cup 2021, VK has also led India in three other ICC events. He had led the Men In Blue to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 where they suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. He then captained them to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where they were eliminated by the eventual runners-up New Zealand. Kohli was also the captain of the Indian team in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year where they went down to Kane Williamson's New Zealand once again.

Virat Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli became the full-time skipper of India in all formats after legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni called his time from the role in late 2016. Since 2017, Kohli has led India in a total of 50 T20I matches, out of which India successfully won 30 matches and lost only 16 matches. With a win percentage of over 60, Kohli has achieved immense success as a T20I skipper, despite not having any ICC trophies to his name. While announcing his decision to quit captaincy in T20I cricket, Kohli said that he wants to focus on leading India in the longer formats, however, he will still play for the countries in all formats.

Image: AP