Faf Du Plessis Surprised By Kohli & Co's Early Exit From T20 WC; 'had India As Favourites'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was among the many who were surprised at India's early exit from the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue endured defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games and were left to play catch up. And despite winning their final three games the team were unable to make it to the next stage.

Faf du Plessis said that he had India as his favourites for the tournament, adding that this world cup was quite a tough one "Definitely not, I had India as favourites… one of the favourites for the tournament but this T20 World Cup is a tough one, isn’t it? There are so many teams and it is just straight to the semi-finals. If you have one bad game, you can be out of the competition so it's really tough to make that final four. But I would have India and West Indies in the final four," he said in a video shared by Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Faf du Plessis heaps praise for Virat Kohli

The South African also lavished praise for Virat Kohli and said that what he has done for his team since his appointment in 2017 will be remembered for a long time. "He has been the captain for a long time so first of all, that’s a great achievement. To be in the job for so long, his record is very strong. He has led that team very well. He’s had a very good side captain but I think Virat has brought something different to the Indian side, which would probably be his legacy. The fighting spirit, the passion that he carries really well. That is the biggest asset, that blueprint he would have left on the team," he further added.

Faf du Plessis on being snubbed for the T20 World Cup squad: "Saw it coming"

Faf du Plessis despite having a great IPL season wasn't selected by his nation for the T20 World cup, but the opening batter said he wasn't expecting selection even if he did brilliantly and saw the snub coming “I don’t think that (performance in IPL) mattered because they had already decided they would pick a team that was playing together in all the games leading up to the World Cup. There is a lot more to it but I knew that was the time that I was not going to go to the World Cup.” the player was quoted as saying by Times Live.

Image: AP