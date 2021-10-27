An FIR has been registered against a teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur after she expressed her joy at Pakistan's victory against India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match. The FIR under section 153 B of the IPC (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) has been registered against Nafisa Attari at the Amba Mata Police Station in Udaipur, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Udaipur, Mahendra Parik. Nafisa Attari was also terminated from her job at the Neerja Modi School in Udaipur.

The matter came to light after Attari put up a status on WhatsApp expressing happiness at India's loss against Pakistan. The teacher had apparently posted pictures of Pakistani cricketers with the text, 'Jeet gaye, we won'. The WhatsApp status was viewed by one of the parents who asked her if she supported Pakistan. The teacher responded with a 'Yes'. Trouble ensued for her when her status picture went viral and the school management expelled her.

"Nafisa Attari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School, has been terminated from the school with immediate effect during the meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust," the statement read in Hindi

However, the notice which was also signed by the chairman of the school did not mention the reason for her job termination. The Neerja Modi School is run by the Sojatia Charitable Trust. After her expulsion from the school, Nafisa Attari issued a statement through a video and apologised. However, she claimed that her post was taken 'out of context'.

School teacher expelled for celebrating Pakistan's win issues apology

In her video message, Attari apologised and stated that her post was taken 'out of context'. She claimed that during the match, her family was divided into two teams, and each team supported one side. She further revealed that her team was supporting Pakistan and therefore she posted the status on the messaging app WhatsApp. The teacher also claimed that she was a patriot and could never support Pakistan.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Neerja Modi School terminated services of its teacher Nafisa Attari for posting a WhatsApp status "we won", with pics of Pak cricketers after #INDvPAK match



"Our family members were divided into 2 & supported their teams. Doesn't mean I support Pak," she said pic.twitter.com/qCOS2GjjZJ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

"One of the parents who were on my contact list asked if I support Pakistan. I said yes. I thought it was a joke as there was an emoji at the end of the message," she said.

