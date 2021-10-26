From De Kock Not 'taking The Knee' To Cricket South Africa Response, Here's What Happened

As Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday unanimously passed its decision that mandated all players to 'take the knee' prior to the team's T20 World Cup matches, Quinton de Kock opted to sit out against West Indies on Tuesday, citing 'personal reasons'.

The CSA has already taken note of the actions by De Kock and issued a statement on him not taking the knee. The Board has further attested that they would wait until a further report has been received from the team management before taking any further steps.

Why didn't Quinton de Kock play?

As soon as the news started emerging about Quinton de Kock's decision ahead of their group stage game against West Indies, the social media started flooding up with the query of 'Why didn't Quinton de Kock play?

It is important to note here that when South Africa took on Australia in their first match, De Kock was the only player to not show support towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Reportedly, Quinton de Kock did not 'take the knee', nor did he raise a fist.

De Kock's action was evidently very concerning to the CSA as it thought that the unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the 'BLM movement' could be transpired through such actions. Post that, the CSA had issued a directive that urged all players to 'take a knee' or simply kneel down in support of the BLM movement. Read it here.

Twitter explodes on Quinton de Kock's absence

As soon as news about Quinton de Kock wanting to opt-out of the West Indies game citing 'personal reasons' drew traction, Twitteratis reacted to this absurdity by the ex-Proteas captain. Take a look.

Harsha Bhogle tweeted,

I fear we haven't heard the last of the de Kock issue. I won't be surprised if we don't see him in a Protea shirt again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and said,

Additionally, at the start of play, former cricketers Pommie Mbangwa and Darren Sammy, from the commentary box, criticised the move by De Kock.

Mbangwa said, "Excuse me for being political because some will say it is being political but I cannot shed my skin."

To this Sammy added, "Yeah, sometimes I don’t understand why is it so difficult to support this movement if you understand what it stands for. That’s just my opinion."

The duo went on to brief about the importance of the BLM movement and why it was so important to stand for it.

CSA takes note of De Kock's action; commits to mitigate racism concerns

The CSA later issued a statement saying that it took note of De Kock's action to not take a stand and mentioned, "De Kock not taking the knee was a violation of global gestures that had been adopted by all cricketing nations."

CSA said that it had made it imperative for the team to take a stand against racism after evaluating all relevant concerns like the freedom of choice of players. The South African cricket board said that it meant to recognise the power of sport, which was to bring all people together. The CSA added that it would wait for the team management to come up with a report before taking any action regarding this issue.

