Update: How Pakistan Orchestrated Mohammed Shami's Trolling, Conspired Over India-Pak T20 WC Match

The cricket fraternity on Monday extended their support to Team India speedster Mohammed Shami who has been facing vicious online abuse following India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Veteran cricketers and current players backed the cricketer on social media slamming all those who had been attacking him. From ex-cricketers, such as VV Raman, VVS Laxman, and Venkatesh Prasad to Shami's fellow teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal, everyone expressed their love and respect for the Indian speedster and said that they could not wait to see him back in form again.

Team India has been under fire after they faced a discouraging defeat against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup face-off between the two nations. At the heart of the vicious online abuse has been speedster Mohammed Shami. The 31-year-old gave away 43 runs in just 3.5 overs to Pakistan during his bowling overs. After India suffered their first-ever defeat to Pakistan in a World Cup match, angry fans attacked Mohammed Shami on Instagram and started abusing him over his performance against the arch-rivals.

Cricket fraternity backs Shami

Been seeing @MdShami11 from the time he made his debut in first class cricket for Bengal.His attitude is top class and he will bowl with high fever if the team needs it. Have seen him do it. So, I look forward to seeing our knowledgeable fans backing him now..#t20worldcup — WV Raman (@wvraman) October 25, 2021

We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya 🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2021

Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2021

355 International wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India. And Mohammad Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 25, 2021

Earlier today, cricket- commentator Harsha Bhogle had also penned down a strong statement for the people involved in abusing and spreading hate against Mohammed Shami. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and stated, "Those who are talking non-sense about Mohammed Shami, I request you to not watch cricket and you all will not be missed as well."

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar had also put his weight behind Team India and Shami and had called the latter 'a committed, world-class bowler'. "When we support Team India, we support every person who represents Team India. Shami is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," he said.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

India lost its three-decade-long domination after it was defeated in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led side's opening order fell quickly after left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck and then KL Rahul for 6. Under pressure, Kohli held the fort with Rishabh Pant as the duo joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time. Ultimately, the Indian side only managed to pile up a score of only 151/7. On the other hand, Pakistan piled up 152 for no loss in just 17.5 overs thanks to Babar Azam's 68 not out and, Mohammad Rizwan's 79 not out.