Gautam Gambhir Reveals Key Problem Behind India's Inability To Win ICC Tournaments; Read

Indian players have got the skills but they lack the mental toughness to perform in big ICC tournaments, feels 2011 World Cup-winning player Gautam Gambhir. Slamming the Virat Kohli-led side for losing their second straight game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Gambhir said Indian players have got the skills and can do really well in the bilaterals but they lack the mental strength to perform in big-ticket tournaments.

"Yes talent is one thing, you've got all the skills and you can do really well in bilaterals and stuff. But when it comes to these kinds of games and these kinds of tournaments, this is when you have got to stand up and perform. As simple as it gets", Gambhir said on ESPNcricinfo.

"It [game against New Zealand] was literally like a semi-final or a quarterfinal and we have spoken about it in the past as well. What is the problem? Where is the problem? The problem is with mental toughness. Suddenly when you know that it's a must-win game and you can't make mistakes, when you go into a bilateral tournament it's completely different because you have got this opportunity of making a mistake and probably make a comeback as well. But in these kinds of games, I don't think India has got that mental strength, to be honest", Gambhir added.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand

India was stunned by New Zealand in their second game of the Super 12 stage as they lost by 8 wickets with 33 balls remaining. New Zealand humiliated the Men in Blue to finally open their account in the Group 2 points table, where they now sit at number three position, right below Pakistan and Afghanistan. India, on the other hand, is sandwiched between Namibia and Scotland at the number five spot with zero points to their name.

As far as the game against New Zealand is concerned, India was asked to bat first after Kane Williamson won the toss for his side. New Zealand bowlers looked lethal right from the word go as they never allowed Indian batters to settle down and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. India was finally restricted to 110/7 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant bowling performances by Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi, who picked three and two wickets, respectively. In reply, New Zealand chased down the target with ease as they completed 111 runs in just 14.3 overs.

