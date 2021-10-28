'Get A 5er Or See Alyssa Healy Score Century?': Starc's Touching Answer To Tricky Question

On Thursday, Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams will be eyeing to bolster their chances to qualify for the semi-finals. Both Sri Lanka and Australia have won their first clashes. While Australia defeated South Africa in their first match of Super 12, Sri Lanka registered their victory against Bangladesh. Ahead of Australia vs Sri Lanka match, speedster Mitchell Starc participated in a question-answer session organised by the ICC.

Among the various questions which were asked to Mitchell Starc, one was what would he prefer, 'Get a 5er (5 wicket haul) or see Alyssa Healy score a century?' To the tricky question, the 31-year-old speedster said that he would choose to see Alyssa Healy scoring a century rather than him taking a 5 wicket haul. Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc both got married in 2016. While Healy plays for the Australian Women's Cricket Team, Starc is the premier pacer of the 'Men in Yellow'.

Apart from this, Starc was also asked whether he would like to bowl with a new or ball and whether he would prefer bowling under lights or in the sunshine. Starc answered that he would prefer bowling with the new ball as it is hard to pick and he would like to be under the lights as it generally gets cooler.

Mitchell Starc's injury

Coming back to Australia vs Sri Lanka match, Starc was struck on the right knee by a straight drive in his follow-through during Australia's Tuesday night training session at the ICC Academy. The pacer left the practice in some discomfort but was moving without any assistance. Despite the hit on the knee, Mitchell Starc trained fully on Wednesday with a compression bandage on his knee but did bat and bowl during the session with medical staff continuing to monitor his bruising.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

After making a winning start to the campaign, both Sri Lanka and Australia are eyeing to make it to two wins out of two. On paper, Australia looks like a better team between the two with a lot of firepowers however, Aaron Finch-led side looked scratchy in the first match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, entered the Super 12 stage after clearing the tournament’s First Round, having beaten teams like Namibia, Ireland and the Netherlands, and Bangladesh as well.

They will look forward to continuing their fine form against a formidable opponent by Australia. The Australian team is likely to be unchanged from the win over South Africa while Sri Lanka has also almost got their playing 11 after going through the first round of matches. This should be a cracker of a contest with two unbeaten teams.

(Image: PTI/AP)