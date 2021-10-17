Gilchrist Wants Australia To Reward Josh Hazlewood With Place In XI At T20 WC For IPL Form

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist heaped praise on Josh Hazlewood for his exploits in the recently concluded IPL 2021 and expects him to be a sure-shot starter in Australia’s playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Hazlewood played a key role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s dominant run in the IPL 2021 to secure the fourth title. The pacer managed to grab 11 wickets in nine games at a decent economy of 8.37 and lead the pace bowling attack of CSK.

His spell of 2/29 in the high-scoring finals against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) surely makes him a deserving candidate for a spot in the Australian lineup. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are top contenders to start for Australia and given the conditions in UAE, they won’t be including a third specialist seamer. However, Starc and Cummins did not play in the second leg of the IPL, and Hazlewood is the only pacer in the team who is now accustomed to the UAE conditions.

“Hazlewood is the one who has thrown his hand in the mix now to get a game. How they fit him in there and who they leave out is going to be interesting to see which way they go because it seems like the spinners need to be of paramount importance too,” said Adam Gilchrist to cricket.com.au.

'Glenn Maxwell has a huge role to play for Australia'

Along with Hazlewood, another Australian who put up a commendable performance in the IPL 2021 was Glenn Maxwell. He was the backbone of the Royal Challengers batting lineup hammering 513 runs in 15 games at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of over 140. Maxwell also notched up six half-centuries in the tournament and was the most consistent batter for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Gilchrist believes that Maxwell has a big role to play for the Kangaroos in the T20 World Cup 2021 and has the ability to change the course of the match single-handedly. However, Gilchrist is also worried that the Australian team shouldn’t get over-dependent on him and let him play his own natural game.

“He’s got a huge role to play. Whenever Glenn Maxwell delivers it’s typically in the successful team pursuit. He’s such an exciting player that when he does well it’s usually in a manner that totally demoralizes the opposition and takes the game away from them.”

“But what we’ve all learned too with a player of that type, you’re going to have some days where he misses out. I hope we don’t overburden him with expectations. I don’t think it’s a case of if he fails Australia is out. There’s plenty of good batting talent around him,” added Adam Gilchrist. Australia will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and India before kicking off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against South Africa on 23rd October.

Image: @Twitter/Chennaiipl/BCCI/PTI