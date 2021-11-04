'God Bless Mark Waugh': Australia Legend's '8 X 12 =' Answer On Live TV Is A Headscratcher

Former Australian veteran cricketer Mark Waugh embarrassed himself on live television as he failed to answer a simple math question while analysing the recently-concluded match between Bangladesh and Australia. Bangladesh were dismissed for only 73 runs in 15 overs following which Waugh, while predicting the chase for Australia, said that if they score at 12 runs per over, the Aaron Finch-led side would be able to reach the target in just 8 overs, saying "Eight twelves are 76, when I went to school." Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who was also present in the studio as Waugh made the hilarious gaffe, was seen laughing.

Meanwhile, netizens are blasting Waugh for the error he made on live television. Netizens are particularly mocking him for making the "when I went to school" reference in his statement. Here's a compilation of reactions on Waugh's hilarious comment.

Absolutely incredible television pic.twitter.com/AwOpy7tYjc — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) November 4, 2021

I never thought I’d say this, but can I hear more from Mark Waugh please. pic.twitter.com/lQ7eM9fega — The Pinch Hitter (@LePinchHitter) November 4, 2021

Australia vs Bangladesh match overview

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. Australia bowled Bangladesh out for 73 runs in 15 overs. While Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked two wickets each, Adam Zampa registered a five-wicket-haul in the game. Glenn Maxwell also picked a wicket to his name. No Bangladeshi batter was able to score more than 19 runs with only three of them reaching the double-digit mark - Mohammad Naim (17), Mahmadullah (16), and Shamim Hossain (19).

In reply, Australia chased down the target with ease and won the game by 8 wickets with 82 balls remaining. Australian skipper Aaron Finch scored a quickfire 40 off just 20 balls, including 2 boundaries and 4 sixes to help his team reach the target in just 6.2 overs. David Warner scored 18 off 14 balls before he was dismissed by Shoriful Islam. Mitchell Marsh came and scored an unbeaten 16 off 5 balls to finish the game quickly. Zampa was adjudged the player of the match for registering a figure of 5/19 in 4 overs.

