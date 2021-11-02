Hanuma Vihari Lauds Jos Buttler's Batting Prowess In T20 WC; 'No.1 In Finishing Matches'

Team India's Test batsman Hanuma Vihari has lauded England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler for his innings of 101 not-out against Sri Lanka during yesterday's 2021 T20 World Cup clash, which was also his maiden T20I century. The player's hundred also brought up the first century of this edition of the World Cup.

Taking to Indian social media platform Koo, Hanuma Vihari said that he (Jos Buttler) is No.1 when it comes to finishing matches and that Butler's innings against Sri Lanka impressed Vihari as a batter. He further went on to add that it would be great if somebody from the Indian batters could play similarly.

From India's batting point of view, so far there have been no positives to take from this tournament with batters struggling to get going and get to the big scores.

Morgan and Buttler took their time and assessed the wicket: Paul Collingwood

Speaking on the broadcast at the end of the first innings, England's assistant coach Paul Collingwood said that Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan assessed the playing conditions well and executed their shorts maturely, and thus England as a team were able to post a good total. "Tonight we witnessed a very very special T20 innings from a special player. We were actually in trouble after the first 10 overs. But getting 116 in the next 10 makes it all the more special. It is a difficult pitch, the ball isn't coming on. But we will still have to go out there and bowl well in the second innings. I thought the partnership of Morgan and Buttler was mature as they took their time and assessed the wicket and then they scored runs in the end.

In the end, team England managed a 26-run victory over Sri Lanka and thereby booking their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The team has won four in four and will look to end with a perfect record when they next take on Bangladesh. And with the win, the England skipper Eoin Morgan surpassed MS Dhoni and Asghar Afghan to become the most successful captain in T20I cricket.

Image: AP