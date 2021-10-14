Harbhajan Singh Sends Message To Shoaib Akhtar Before India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Game

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Team India to beat Pakistan when both teams face each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in UAE and Oman. The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 24 at the Dubai International cricket stadium. The T20 World Cup is set to get underway from October 17 with the finals set to be played on November 14.

India vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh's message for Shoaib Akhtar

While speaking during the post-match interview with the media, Harbhajan Singh said, "I've already told Shoaib Akhtar, what is the use of playing... you'll play with us, and then lose again and then be disappointed. There is no use.Shoaib Akhtar there is no chance for you (Pakistan). Our team is very strong and solid will blow yours out".

According to the groups made by the ICC India has been paired with Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand the other two qualifiers from Round 1 are in Group 2 of Super 12s. After facing Pakistan, India will take on New Zealand on October 31. In their match of the T20 World Cup India will face Afghanistan on 3rd November, while the final two matches will be against the winner of Group B (November 5th) and the team finishing second in Group A (November 8th).

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup head to head

Speaking about India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup head to head record, The Men in Blue have certainly dominated their arch-rivals by keeping a clean sheet. Overall both the teams have faced each other five times in the T20 World Cup and it has been India who has come out victorious every time. In 207 India beat Pakistan twice in the tournament. The first match in the T20 World Cup (2007) was won by India in a bowl out while in the final MS Dhoni led team came out victorious by 5 runs. In the 2012 edition, India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets, while in the 2014 and 2016 tournaments India came out victorious by 7 wickets and 6 wickets respectively.

All you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman

The tournament will comprise 16 teams with the preliminary round of the competition set to get underway on October 17 in Oman, where eight teams will lock horns against each other for the remaining four spots in the Super 12 round, which already consists of the top eight teams in the ICC T20I rankings. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the ICC full-time members who will be competing in the first round in Oman due to their poor rankings.