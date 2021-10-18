Hardik Pandya's Interview Interrupted As 'awwdorable' Son Agastya Rushes To Papa; Watch

Team India on Monday will take on England in a warm-up match at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, and will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. Team India skipper Virat Kohli will be eyeing to solve the team combination puzzle and especially test all-rounder Hardik Pandya in bowling. Now, BCCI has shared a video on its Twitter handle in which Hardik Pandya's interview was interrupted by none other than his son Agastya.

The adorable video shared by the BCCI shows little Agastya paying a surprise visit to his father Hardik Pandya in the interview room. As soon as Agastya enters the room, Hardik Pandya's interview gets stopped, and the all-rounder looks totally surprised by his visit. Agastya goes straight to his father calling him 'papa' and in reply, Hardik Pandya says 'How are you? Can I finish this and come please?' Agastya then gestures to the camera and on that Pandya says, ' Ya that's the camera, that's what Papa has to do'. The BCCI's post on Twitter read, "That awwdorable moment when papa @hardikpandya7 had a surprise visitor during his interview. #T20WorldCup[sic]."

That awwdorable moment when papa @hardikpandya7 had a surprise visitor during his interview. 🎤😊👨‍👦🎥 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yy8RcNPbPp — BCCI (@BCCI) October 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya's injury concern

Hardik has not bowled regularly for India or his IPL team Mumbai Indians since he underwent back surgery in 2019. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the 2019 World Cup. After the World Cup, Hardik went under the knife in the United Kingdom and started his rehabilitation to gain his strength back. However, before Hardik could recover fully, he sustained another injury on his shoulder in 2020 and was ruled out from bowling in order to gain full recovery.

After Mumbai Indians' last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma explained during his post-match press conference why Hardik Pandya has not bowled a single delivery in IPL 2021. "The physios, the trainers, the medical team are working on him [Hardik]. As of now, all I know is he hasn't bowled a single ball yet. We wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands. You saw he didn't bowl today as well, but he is getting better day by day. In the next week or so, he might be able to bowl. Who knows. I mean only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that," said the hitman.

Even, Team India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had opined that Hardik Pandya will not play into the T20 World Cup unless he does not bowl into the warm-up matches. Now, all eyes are on Team India's warm-up matches.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)