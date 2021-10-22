How Did South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad Players Perform In IPL 2021? Take A Look

South Africa make their way into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates with the hope of winning their first ICC tournament. In previous tournaments, they have been favourites but have always failed towards the latter stages. This time around, however, they do not posses the strength like they did in previous years, and come in with a new-look side led by Temba Bavuma.

A total of seven South African stars played in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League including Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi. Take a look at how they performed at the IPL 2021 for their respective teams.

Quinton de Kock - Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper has had better performances at the IPL, as he managed just 297 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 116.01. Compared to the 2020 IPL season where he scored 503 runs in 16 matches at an average of 35.92 and a strike rate of 140.50, he will be hoping to replicate these numbers at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Lungi Ngidi - Chennai Super Kings

The tall pacer did not play many matches in the IPL 2021, with just 3 appearances to his name. While he did manage to take five wickets overall, he did go for a lot of runs, with an economy of 10.41. He will want to replicate his form from the 2018 IPL season, where he played seven matches and took 11 wickets at an economy of 6.00.

David Miller - Rajasthan Royals

Did not have the best of seasons with RR as he failed to do much with the bat. He scored 124 runs in nine matches at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 109.73.

Aiden Markram - Punjab Kings

He joined the Punjab team for the second half of the IPL 2021 where he managed to play six matches and score 146 runs at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 122.68.

Anrich Nortje - Delhi Capitals

Joined the team towards the second half of the IPL 2021 but did superbly well for Delhi as he played eight matches and took 12 wickets at a low economy rate of 6.16.

Kagiso Rabada - Delhi Capitals

Played 15 matches for Delhi and managed to take 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14. He will be hoping to replicate his 2020 IPL form, where he took a stunning 30 wickets in 17 matches.

Tabraiz Shamsi - Royal Challengers Bangalore

He managed to play just one match in the IPL 2021 and did not pick up any wickets, going for 34 runs in the four overs he bowled.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

