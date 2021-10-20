How Did Virat Kohli The Bowler Perform Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-up Match?

Although captain Virat Kohli was not included in India's playing XI against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021, he still chipped in by bowling a few overs. Instead of Kohli, Rohit Sharma was assigned the duties of stand-in captain.

While it is Kohli's batting that is usually discussed, here is a look at his bowling record against Australia in the warm-up match as he chipped in with two economical overs.

T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli's bowling stats vs Australia

From India's 20 overs, Virat Kohli bowled two overs and conceded just 12 runs at an economy of six. In comparison to India's other bowlers, his bowling stats were exceptional as just two other bowlers had an economy of lesser than six. R Ashwin conceded just 8 runs at an economy of 4 in his two overs and also picked up two wickets. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar conceded 17 runs in his three overs at an economy of 5.70 and also picked up a wicket.

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia's first innings score vs India

Having batted first, Australia set India a target of 153 runs to chase in the 20 overs. Both openers David Warner and Aaron Finch were dismissed early as they scored just 1 run and 8 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marshall, who came after the loss of Australia's first wicket, was dismissed for a golden duck by R Ashwin.

Following the dismissals of the top three batters, the trio of Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis played excellent cameos. Smith scored 57 runs off just 48 deliveries before he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Maxwell notched 37 runs off just 28 balls before being dismissed by Rahul Chahar, while Stoinis scored an unbeaten 41 runs off just 25 deliveries.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Australia playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy