How The Cricket World Reacted To India's Victories In T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches

Well-known cricket personalities in the world like Irfan Pathan, Abhinav Mukund, Michael Vaughan, and others have praised the Indian cricket team for winning both their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches against England and Australia ahead of their tournament opener on October 24. In their first warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground, India defeated England by seven wickets within 19 overs of the match while chasing a target of 189 runs. Whereas, in the second warm-up match at the same venue, India thrashed Australia by eight wickets in an all-round performance by chasing down a target of 153 runs within 18 overs. Meanwhile, India start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

Reactions from the cricket fraternity

Dominant display of cricket in the warm-up matches has earned them heavy praises from the cricket world. Indian cricketer and sports commentator Abhinav Mukund took to his official Koo account and said that the wins in the warm-up matches will surely lift India’s confidence ahead of the Super-12 stage. He praised the batters and bowlers for all-round performance and praised them for the comprehensive victories. Former English skipper Michael Vaughan on a tweet termed India as the hot favourites to win the World Cup.

The way India are playing the warm up games suggests they may be now Hot favourites to Win the #T20WorldCup !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 20, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and admitted that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not looking like his usual version. However, he cited the World Cup and hoped that Pandya delivers whenever the team needs him. In his conclusion, he said that if Pandya doesn’t bring his best for the Indian team, it would be tricky for the team to finish games in high-pressure situations. Pandya didn’t ball in either of the matches, however, he scored 12* and 14* runs in the respective matches.

Yes hardik still not looking his usual, but now the World Cup is here and you hope he delivers when the time comes. Otherwise, things can become tricky for the Indian team as far as finishing the high pressures games are concerned! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, former Indian assistant coach, Sanjay Bangar while praising the team on Koo, said that MS Dhoni’s presence in the squad will ease India’s pressure while playing on the World Cup stage. He further added that Dhoni’s decision-making skills will add to India’s credit as they seek to win the T20 World Cup. Dhoni joined the Indian T20 World Cup squad as a mentor ahead of the tournament. At the same time, former Indian cricketer Syed Saba Karim and cricket journalist Ayaz Menon also provided their valuable insights on team India winning the matches on Koo.

