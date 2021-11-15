ICC Announces 'Most Valuable Team' Of T20 World Cup 2021, Includes No Player From India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the most valuable team of the tournament after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The list includes three Australian players, one each from New Zealand and Pakistan, two Sri Lankans, and as many South African and English players. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named the 12th man on the ICC list.

The ICC named Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the skipper of the side with Jos Buttler picked as wicket-keeper. Australian opener David Warner, who won the man of the tournament award on Sunday, has also found a place on the list. Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, and Anrich Nortje are the other players included in the ICC Team of the Tournament.

ICC Most Valuable Team of the Tournament

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Jos Buttler (wk, England)

3. Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan)

4. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

5. Aiden Markram (South Africa)

6. Moeen Ali (England)

7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

8. Adam Zampa (Australia)

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

10. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

11. Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

12. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

T20 World Cup 2021 Final

As far as the T20 World Cup 2021 is concerned, Australia won the final after beating New Zealand by 8 wickets. The maiden World T20 title came for Australia on the back of some brilliant individual performances throughout the competition, including from players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Adam Zampa, who were being considered out-of-form before the commencement of the tournament last month. All three were also amongst the best performers on the night of the final.

Coming back to the final, Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to win the 2021 T20 World Cup. Batting first, the Kiwis had posted a total of 172 runs on the board courtesy of some brilliant batting by Kane Williamson, who scored 85 off 48 balls. In reply, Australia chased down the target with 7 balls remaining. David Warner scored 53 off 38 balls to put on a 91-run partnership with Marsh after the early dismissal of Aaron Finch. After Warner was removed by Trent Boult, Marsh finished the run chase with Glenn Maxwell.

