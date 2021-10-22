ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Picks Top Run-scorer And Wicket-taker

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has named the players, who, according to him, will go on to become the top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 began on October 17, with the group stage matches, and the Super-12 stage will begin on October 23. The opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Australia and South Africa. Meanwhile, according to Betway, Pietersen has predicted that Indian opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will become the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Pietersen said that Rohit is unlikely to struggle with his form in the tournament as he has consistently performed for India at the top of the innings. Alongside the top-run scorer, Pietersen said that 21-year-old Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi would pick the maximum number of wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Speaking to Betway, Pietersen added that Afridi is brilliant while bowling with the new ball, he is expected to dismiss top-order batters easily. Apart from this, Pietersen also predicted that Glenn Maxwell would be awarded the Player of the Tournament award, citing his red-hot form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

🔥 | "Their firepower with the bat is the envy of every other team."



Check out @KP24's exclusive predictions for the #T20WorldCup 👇 — betway (@betway) October 22, 2021

Rohit Sharma scores a half-century during India vs Australia T20 WC warm-up match

In India vs Australia warm-up match on October 20, ahead of the high-intensity ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma scored 60 runs off 41 balls. Courtesy of Rohit’s innings, alongside KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav’s quick runs, India chased down the target of 153 runs within 18 overs and clinched the match by eight wickets. Rohit didn't feature for India in their first warm-up match against New Zealand. Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, picked up a total of four wickets for Pakistan in their warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa. On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell became RCB’s highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021, after scoring 513 runs in 15 matches, at a strike rate of 144.10. In Australia's second warm-up match against India ahead of the World Cup, Maxwell scored 37 runs off 28 runs and gave a glimpse of the incredible form he is currently in.

Image: AP