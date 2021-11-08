ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Line-up For Semi-finals Confirmed With India Out Of Contention

Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign came to an abrupt end after New Zealand's eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in their final Super 12 fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening and by the virtue of this stupendous performance, the Kiwis became the fourth and final semi-finalist of the ongoing tournament as India's wait for winning an elusive ICC trophy prolonged.

The Indian team will be facing Namibia in an inconsequential clash at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. With Virat Kohli & Co.'s tournament hopes dashed in the final week of the Super 12 stages, here's a look at the semi-final line-up as the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup nears the business end.

T20 World Cup semi-final schedule

2010 winners England will be facing New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday while in-form Pakistan will be locking horns with Australia in the second semi-final at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Your ultimate guide to the business end of the #T20WorldCup 👇https://t.co/IEVPDL544y — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 8, 2021

T20 World Cup: How will the teams progress to the final?

Both semi-final matches will have a Reserve Day in case the games cannot be completed on the originally scheduled days. In case any of the semi-final games end in a tie, the winner will be determined via Super Over, and if the Super Over also ends in a stalemate, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result.

In case in of the semi-final matches end in a tie and the weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed or in case the match is forced to be abandoned or it ends in a no result, in such a scenario, the team having finished first in their Super 12 group will advance to the final.

T20 World Cup final schedule

The winner of the semi-finals will then compete in the summit clash of the showpiece event. The decider will be played in Dubai on Sunday, November 14.

T20 World Cup: What's next for Team India?

The Virat Kohli-led side still have one more Super 12 game left against Namibia. Both teams will lock horns at Dubai International Stadium on Monday in what is an inconsequential clash. The Indian team will be playing for pride with the hope of finishing at the third position with a much-improved NRR (Net Run Rate) and six points to their tally. Meanwhile, this will also be Virat Kohli's last match as Team India's T20I skipper.

At the same time, the contest will also mark Ravi Shastri's final assignment as the national cricket team's head coach.