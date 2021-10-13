ICC T20 World Cup 2021: No Sunil Narine In West Indies Squad, Confirms Kieron Pollard

Sunil Narine's dream of playing for the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 suffered a major setback following the recent statement made by the West Indies T20 Skipper Kieron Pollard. Narine was exceptional with bat and ball behind Kolkata Knight Riders win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 eliminator match. However, the performance might still not be enough for him to be added to the West Indies team.

West Indies T20 World Cup win came in 20212 and 2016 with Sunil Narine being part of the 2012 winning team. However, the mystery spinner has not been playing international cricket since August 2019 and missed the cut for West Indies T20 World Cup squad which was announced last month after failing to meet the board's minimum fitness criteria. According to ESPNCricinfo report West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard also did not speak too much about Sunil Narine's inclusion to the side but gave a hint if there is still a chance for him to make the cut.

Pollard said, "If I add my two cents or my words on how his non-inclusion came about, then it could be spun - just like how he's bowling on these Sharjah wickets - in all different directions. Let's deal with the fifteen guys that we have here at this moment in time, which is more important, and see if we can rally around these guys and see if we can defend our title".

He further added "I have no comments on that. Enough has been said on that. I think persons have explained the reason of his non-inclusion at this point in time. For me personally, I know Sunil Narine as a friend first, before an international cricketer. We grew up playing cricket together. He is a world-class cricketer."

West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.