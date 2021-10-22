ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa's Full Schedule And Complete Squad For Tournament

South Africa head into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, seeking their maiden ICC tournament win. Despite looking at a world-class side on papers, the Proteas have found themselves out of the ICC tournaments in the knock-out stages failing to cope up with the pressure. However, with a new-look side captained by Temba Bavuma all set to start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 21, South Africa will be hopeful of starting the tournament on a high to gain momentum early on in the tournament.

South Africa is currently the fifth-placed team in the ICC T20 Team rankings below England, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand respectively. They are placed in the Group 1 of the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, alongside heavyweights like Australia, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and will be joined by another qualifying team from the group stage. The Proteas have some of the best T2O players on their side with players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa’s full schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa vs Australia on October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

South Africa vs West Indies on October 26, at the Dubai International Stadium

South Africa vs A1 on October 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground

South Africa vs B2 on November 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

South Africa vs England on November 6, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground

South Africa’s complete squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be his first ICC tournament as the Proteas captain. Quinton de Kock will don the wicket-keeping gloves, while they also have big-hitting batters like David Miller and Aiden Markram. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraij Shamsi will be the first choice spinners, as the pace bowling department comprises global superstars like Kagiso Rabada Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje among the others. The Proteas also have three reserves in their squad.

South Africa's 15-men Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

