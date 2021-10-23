ICC T20 World Cup, Australia Vs South Africa Highlights: Five Key Moments Of Match

Australia won by five wickets over South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on October 23. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Australia kept dismissing the Proteas batters at regular intervals before restricting them for a low total of 118 runs at the end of the first innings. Meanwhile, South Africa, while chasing the target, challenged Australia by taking wickets early on in the chase; however, Australia found the better of the Proteas and won the match in the final over.

Five key moments from Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match

Glenn Maxwell dismissed South African skipper Temba Bavuma in the first ball of the second over of South Africa’s batting innings and sent them to the back-foot. South Africa kept on losing wickets as they struggled to stitch a partnership following the captain’s dismissal. Maxwell came out to bat at number 4 for Australia and scored 18 crucial runs before getting dismissed by Tabrej Shamsi.

Josh Hazlewood continued his stellar form with the ball, as he dismissed number 3 batter for South Africa, van der Dussen in the first ball of his first over. Coming back to ball his second over of the spell, Hazlewood yet again found a wicket in the first ball of the fifth over by dismissing Quinton de Kock on an individual score of seven runs off 12 balls. Hazlewood finished the match with the figures of 2/19 and picked up the Player of the Match award for his effort.

After the top four batters were dismissed, Aiden Markram and David Miller kept the South African innings alive by stitching a partnership of 34 runs in 34 balls. Courtesy of the partnership, South Africa avoided a collapse and took the innings till the last over. The partnership was broken after Markram was dismissed by Mitchell Starc at the individual score of 40 runs off 36 balls.

Steve Smith played an important role in the Australian batting unit, as he top-scored for them with 35 runs off 34 balls. After the top-3 batters were dismissed early, Smith and Maxwell kept the chase alive for Australia by stitching a run-a-ball partnership of 42 runs. Smith found the boundaries a total of three times before getting dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Despite chasing a low target of 119 runs, the Australian team suffered hiccups by losing their top-3 batters cheaply. However, following Smith and Maxwell’s partnership, allrounder Marcus Stoinins and Matthew Wade stitched an unbeaten partnership of 40 runs off 26 balls. Stoinis sealed the victory for Australia by hitting a boundary and scoring 24 runs off 16 balls. Wade, on the other hand, added 15 runs off 10 balls.

