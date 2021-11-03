ICC T20I Rankings: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga Overtakes SA's Shamsi To Become No.1 Bowler

In a recent update to the ICC T20I world rankings, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is now the world No. 1 bower after some stellar performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Hasaranga overtook South African chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi in the ICC rankings, who previously held the No. 1 spot since April this year. The Sri Lankan has now gone ahead by a narrow margin of six points. Shamsi is placed second in the rankings now with 770 points and Hasaranga is on 776 points.

Hasaranga has been in superb form in the ICC T20 World Cup, having taken 14 wickets so far at a low economy rate of 5.26. He is also fourth on the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings. He managed to script history as he became only the third bowler in T20 World Cup history to take a hat-trick. During the crucial match against South Africa, Wanindu Hasaranga gave back-to-back jolts to bring back his team into the game when the Proteas were chasing the total of 143 set by Sri Lanka.

Hasaranga completed his hat-trick in a span of 2 overs. The 24-year-old leg-spinner first dismissed Aiden Markram on the last ball of the 15th Over. The spinner then came on to bowl in the 18th Over and dismissed skipper Bavuma and Pretorius in back to back deliveries. Hasaranga dismissed Aiden Markram on 19, Temba Bavuma on 46, and Dwaine Pretorius for a duck.

ICC T20I Bowlers Rankings (Men)

POS Name Team Rating 1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 776 2 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 770 3 Adil Rashid England 730 4 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 723 5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 703 6 Adam Zampa Australia 671 7 Anrich Nortje South Africa 633 8 Ashton Agar Australia 630 9 Chris Jordan England 629 10 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 619

ICC T20I Batters Rankings (Men)

Babar Azam is now the new world No. 1 batter in men's T20I cricket after an update to the ICC rankings. He surpassed Dawid Malan. Azam has played some good cricket at the T20 World Cup. Aaron Finch and Mohammad Rizwan have also moved up the rankings. Azam is now at 834 points, 36 ahead of Malan, who is on 798.

