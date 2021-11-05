'If You Don’t Win Trophy, The Runs And Hundreds You Score Mean Nothing': Rohit Sharma

Team India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who recently played a match-winning inning of 74 during India's 66-run win over Afghanistan has stated that runs and hundreds mean little if you do not win the trophy.

Rohit Sharma had amassed 648 runs and scored five hundred during the 2019 ODI World Cup and when asked about his performance, he said while it was special, it meant little since India failed to clinch the trophy after losing to the Blackcaps in the semi-finals.

“2019 World Cup was a very special one personally for me. I got runs and there was a procedure that I was trying to follow and it worked for me. If you don’t win the trophy, all those runs that you scored and all those hundreds mean nothing honestly" he said speaking on t20worldcup.com

The cricketer is the only Indian player to play in all editions of the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007 and said that he now is more mature than the last World Cup and has gained a lot of experience and has started understanding the game better "From 2016 (when the last T20 World Cup was held) to now, I have gained a lot of experience playing. I am a lot more mature as a batsman now - understanding the game and what your team needs. You always have to put the team ahead of yourself and see what the team needs at that point. Try and take a moment and think, if I am going to play a shot, is it what the team needs at this point." he said.

Rohit Sharma: My job is to give the team a good start

The Team India opener further went on to speak about his role with the team and highlighted the importance of opening batters in T20 cricket "When you start the innings for the team, you have the best opportunity to play maximum balls, to get as many runs as possible. This is why you see that the number of hundreds that have been scored around the world in T20 have been by the top three batters. My job remains the same" he said.

Further adding that there are a lot of big scores nowadays because the batters are playing their natural game and are playing more fearless cricket, Rohit Sharma concluded his point saying "A lot of hundreds have been scored these days and this is all because of the nature of the game and what has evolved over the years. People have gone on to play fearlessly and not thinking about what if they get out. That has worked for a lot of teams, including us.”

