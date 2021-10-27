Imran Khan's Party Tries To Shoaib Akhtar After On-air Humiliation By Pakistan TV Anchor

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was enmeshed in controversy after he stormed out of a TV programme after being told to leave the set by the host of the show at state-owned PTV. Akhtar also resigned from his post as a cricket analyst and said that he was insulted by host Nauman Niaz and treated badly on-air. Now, the Central Deputy Information Secretary of Imran Khan's party PTI, Hans Masroor Badvi, came out in support of the former cricketer and said that he wants the nation to seek an apology for Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar leaves show mid-air

Shoaib Akhtar, 46, walked out of a show on-air after the host, Nauman Niaz, asked him to leave the sets. The incident occurred during the post-match show following Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand in ongoing T20 the World Cup on Tuesday. Akhtar himself took to Twitter and narrated the incident.

The former fast pacer wrote, "Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was obnoxious and rude when he asked me to leave the show, it was embarrassing especially when u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries."

The strain began when Akhtar ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf. He said, "This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf." Niaz looked visibly irritated by Akhtar and said, "You have misbehaved with me and I am telling you you can leave the show now," the host said. After the break when the transmission resumed, there was more drama when Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the host, who did not budge and started discussing the match.

A few minutes later Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the show and after apologising to them announced he was resigning from PTV sports. "My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation," he said.

Hans Masroor Badvi, the Central Deputy Information Secretary of Imran Khan's party PTI, came out in support of the cricketer. Badvi via his Twitter wrote, "We as a nation seeking an apology from Sir Shoaib Akhter. He who exalted us with pride، The Living Legend, The Speed Star, The Rawalpindi express. We Love you Shobi bhai. I Stand With Shobi Bhai @shoaib100mph."

Image: Twitter/@shoaib100mph/AP