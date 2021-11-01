Imran Tahir Names One Indian Bowler He 'personally Wanted' To See In The T20 World Cup

South Africa spin veteran Imran Tahir said that he personally wanted to see Yuzvendra Chahal in Team India squad at the T20 World Cup and that it was unfortunate that the leg spinner did not find a place in the squad.

The 42-year-old, speaking about Yuzvendra Chahal in a media interaction organized by the Abu Dhabi T10 League, said, "He is a wonderful bowler. I personally wanted to see him playing in the T20 World Cup. But unfortunately, he didn’t get picked. All the leg-spinners have got different variations. It’s not just about googly and leg break. Top-spinner, flipper, slider are there. Leg spinners are playing a big role. Batsmen now can’t play like they used to play 10 years ago. Credit goes to all the spinners and the field planning"

Imran Tahir further went on to add that the leg spinners are playing a major role in the game.

"As a leg-spinner playing in the past for South Africa and in the league cricket, I believe a leg-spinner can quickly change the game by taking 2-3 quick wickets. Leg-spinners are very important and it’s lovely to see that Shamsi, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan are doing magic in the T20 World Cup. They are making proud for their respective countries," he said.

The player further commented on the fans blaming the Indian Premier League for Team India's rough patch. He said that all players take part in T20 franchise leagues in one country or the other.

"It’s completely wrong, it is not right to blame the Indian Premier League for Team India’s poor performance. All the players have played leagues around the world and are now representing their respective countries. In T20 cricket, if you don’t perform on the day, you end up on the losing side. You shouldn’t blame the players like this," he concluded.

Northern Warriors squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Josh Little, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Reece Topley, Upul Tharanga, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Abdul Bangalzai

Image: PTI