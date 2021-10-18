In T20 World Cup, Curtis Campher Completes 'super-hat-trick' Of 4 Wickets From 4 Balls

Curtis Campher has become the first Irish bowler to pick up a hat-trick in international cricket. Campher used to play for South Africa during his U19 days after which he moved to Ireland to pursue cricket at a higher level. He showed his class during Ireland’s Group game in the ongoing T20 World Cup against The Netherlands on Monday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In the second ball of the 10th over, Curtis Campher took the wicket of Colin Ackermann. Though the umpire gave the batter not out, Ireland however went for a review. In the end, Ultra Edge showed that there was a big spike. Hence, Ackermann had to walk back to the pavilion. Thereafter, Campher sent back the very experienced Ryan ten Doeschate for a golden duck. The bowler trapped the experienced campaigner in front to end his stay in the middle.

Campher then sent Scott Edwards back to the hut. Yet another time, the umpire gave the batter not out and again, Ireland opted for the DRS. Luckily, this decision too ended up in Ireland's favour. Ireland and Campher were cock-a-hoop after the

medium-pacer picked up a hat-trick. Campher didn’t stop there and went on to get rid of Roel of van der Merwe in the very next ball to pick up four wickets in four balls.

The batter threw his bat outside the off-stump, but could only manage to get an inside edge. The ball cannoned into the stumps. The player became the 3rd to pick four wickets in four balls while Lasith Malinga has the record of taking four wickets in four balls twice in international cricket, and Rashid Khan being the other player to do so. Therefore, Campher has etched his name in the history books through his remarkable spell in the T20 World Cup.