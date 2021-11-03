IND Vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News For T20 World Cup Match

Afghanistan team is set to take on India in the upcoming match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3. The match between these two teams is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST and will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Take a look at IND Vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, India vs Afghanistan playing XI and other T20 World Cup 2021 details.

Probable India vs Afghanistan playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

India vs Afghanistan fantasy tips

Rohit Sharma, Hazratullah Zazai, Virat Kohli (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan team news

Team India will have a fully fit team at their disposal, while Afghanistan has added Sharafuddin Ashraf in the side in place of retired Asghar Afghan.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan match preview

The India vs Afghanistan clash promises to be a mouth-watering clash with one team needing a win to almost confirm the semifinal spot, while the other team needing a victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament. Afghanistan is currently second in Group 2 and has a better net run rate compared to India. They will not make things easy for India and with a world-class spin attack, Mohammad Nabi's team will pose more problems to an Indian batting line-up that has struggled to get going.

For Team India equation is very simple as they have to win all their remaining matches starting with Afghanistan and hope other results go in their favour to stand for making it to the final four. The batting has been toothless, while bowlers have failed to deliver results due to which India suffered two straight matches. With a lot to play for the Men in Blue will be desperate to get their first point on board.

Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter