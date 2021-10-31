IND Vs NZ, T20 WC: Virat Kohli Says, 'It's Ridiculous We Are Playing Twice In 10 Days'

As India is ready to take on New Zealand in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup the toss was won by Kane Williamson and he chose to field first meaning India will have to bat first again. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was asked what he would have chosen to do had he won the toss and he said that he too would have opted to field first. He also said that they have learned from their previous mistakes and will look to start strong.

Kohli said, "Yes, we would have bowled first as well if I'm being honest. Other than that the learnings from the last game are obviously to have a solid start you need wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs as we spoke last time around. We do have the bowling lineup to pick up wickets but when you don't have enough runs on the board then one partnership can take the game away from you so we understand that and the target or the plans that we have are to get those extra runs when we bat first."

It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days, says Virat Kohli

Asked about the huge gap between the games (seven days) Kohli said it was 'ridiculous' but the players had recovered well and had good practice sessions and are raring to go.

"Yes it's ridiculous we're playing twice in 10 days it's too long a break but the guys have recovered well, had good practice sessions and are itching to go on the field again which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get back on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes," said Kohli.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: M Guptill, D Mitchell, K Williamson, J Neesham, D Conway, G Phillips, M Santner, I Sodhi, T Southee, A Milne, T Boult

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)